Selected paintings go on sale - Taupo District Council

An eclectic selection of paintings from the Gilli Sutton collection is being released for sale by tender, with the proceeds to be used to support future young artists.

Gilli, a well-known and much-loved TaupÅ identity, was passionate about encouraging emerging painters, sculptors, poets and writers, many of whom owe their subsequent success to the encouragement and financial backing so generously given to them by her.

She amassed an extensive collection of works of art and has shared this passion through gifts to the TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery, the TaupÅ District Council and to the Waitakaruru Arboretum Sculpture Gardens.

Brett Taylor’s magnificent "Heartland TaupÅ" sculpture beside the Museum, Robbie Graham’s imposing "The Crossing" on the TaupÅ lakefront and the Ora Garden of Well-Being at the TaupÅ Museum were made possible through Gilli’s philanthropic foresight ensuring a legacy to be enjoyed by future generations of art-lovers.

In keeping with her ideals, an eclectic collection of artworks from Gilli’s Estate will be for sale by tender at the TaupÅ Museum from 14 August to 20 September 2021.

Among the exhibits is a work by the sought-after artist Charles Barraud of Lake TaupÅ which will be auctioned separately at the Waikato Art Auction on 20 September.

The Friends of the TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery will be hosting an opening function on Friday 13 August at 5.30pm. All proceeds will be invested and administered for the support of future young artists in the TaupÅ District.

The Museum and Art Gallery is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.