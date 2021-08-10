Baby Show to go ahead after three covid related postponements since August 2019

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 08:02

Fourth time's a charm for the Baby Show as it gets set to return to Auckland Showgrounds from 20 - 22 August.

After three Covid related postponements, expectant parents and those who have delivered little ones into the fold since the last event in August 2019, can get ready to embrace all that is new in the world of pregnancy, babies and toddlers.

The Baby Show is a great place to tick off your baby needs and get everything sorted in the one place all while scoring some great deals. Not to mention the opportunity to be together as a like-minded tribe.

Test drive the latest buggies, stock-pile nappies and wipes and discover the latest gadgets from the show’s 200+ exhibitors - from lockdown babies to toddlers on the move, the show will have you covered.

While no one gives you a manual when you have a baby, if it’s information you’re after, the free Smart Start Seminar Series will be hosting a range of talks from experts.

Get tips on getting your baby to sleep from leading sleep consultant Dorothy Waide

Find out about the importance of nutrition for breastfeeding from Two Island’s Julia Matthews

Dr Bob Titzer will even be live streaming in from the USA to share his tips on how to talk to and educate babies.

Other hot topics being talked about in the seminar series will include hypnobirthing, cloth nappies, getting toddlers to sleep, when to start solids and more.

Rebecca Stewart, General Manager of XPO Exhibitions and mother of two says, "Undoubtedly the last 18 months have been strange for families - there are toddlers now that have only ever lived in a Covid world! Nonetheless, we are so excited to be going ahead with the Baby Show and if the rumours are true, and we are in the midst of a baby boom, then we can’t wait to be a part of that journey for many parents to be."

One of the most exciting things about becoming a new parent is the opportunity to come together with others and share stories and words of wisdom and just interact face to face. This is also one of the most important selling weekends for our exhibitors and not only supports local mums and families, but mumpreneurs and local businesses."

Visitors can be confident that the Baby Show will be implementing a rigorous health and safety plan including contact tracing, extra-wide aisles, hand sanitizing stations, additional cleaning and more.

Early Bird tickets to the Baby Show are available online now for $13. Upgrade your Baby Show experience for $35 with a new VIP (Very Important Parent) Lounge Pass, giving you access to a gorgeous haven complete with light refreshments, massages, mini makeup bar, a VIP goodie bag, exclusive offers and more.

Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane Road, from 20 - 22 August 2021

Friday 20th 10am - 4m Saturday 21st 9am - 5pm

Sunday 22nd 9am - 4pm

For more information and tickets visit www.babyshow.co.nz.