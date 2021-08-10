Prince Philip's legacy 'lives on' through young NZers gaining their Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 13:20

On 14 August, 52 recipients will be presented with their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (The Award) by His Worship the Mayor of Dunedin, Aaron Hawkins, at a ceremony in Dunedin. These participants are part of a group of 395 participants who have achieved their Gold Award in the past 12 months.

Qualification for a Gold Award indicates a high level of commitment by participants and the Award Ceremony is a formal and public acknowledgement of this achievement.

Participants gain a wide range of hands-on skills throughout their Award journey which equips them to thrive in our constantly changing world. The Award requires them to regularly help people in the community, get fitter through any form of physical exercise, learn a new skill and go on an adventurous journey in the outdoors.

Karen Ross, National Director for the Award, is really looking forward to the ceremony. "We’re delighted that we are able to gather in Dunedin to celebrate the achievement of these young people. It’s been inspiring to see our Award participants find creative ways of completing their Award, despite the many changes COVID-19 has bought over the past 12 months. Many chose to help the vulnerable in their community during lockdown and forged amazing inter-generational friendships."

"We will be taking the opportunity to commemorate our founder, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh KG, KT, who passed away in April this year. Through the personal leadership and involvement of Prince Philip, the Award has transformed the lives of millions of young people around the world. Prince Philip was committed to ensuring the Award is accessible to young people of all backgrounds," ends Karen.

This is the last ceremony which will be hosted by our current Governor General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy.

Every year in Aotearoa, over 8,000 young people register to do the Award. At any one time, there are around 20,000 young people engaged in the Award, supported by around 500 adult volunteer leaders.

The Award is open to all 14 - 24 year olds regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests and is the world’s leading youth achievement award.