Warbirds over Wanaka - meet the pilots

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 - 12:25

Every two years a number of the world’s best Warbird aircraft pilots head to Wanaka, New Zealand, to show off their skills at the world-famous Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow. Here is another of our ‘Meet the Pilots’ series of short video clips.

Our second pilot is Paul ‘Sticky’ Strickland. See this link:

https://youtu.be/zKPQQddZEyA

Duration: 49"

The Aero L-39 Albatros is a sleek Czechoslovakian built jet which has been a popular jet trainer around the world.

Pilot Paul ‘Sticky’ Strickland, is a former USAF F-16 pilot and member of the world-famous Thunderbirds aerobatic team. Since leaving the air force ‘Sticky’ has teamed up with others to form the civilian Patriots L-39 display team which performs at airshows around the US.

While Paul loves flying the L-39 these days he still remembers back to his air force days, especially flying the F-16.

"After a stint in Europe I came back to the US and was flying the F-5 fighter. Then came the move to the F-16 which was like going from a Triumph Spitfire to a Maserati race car. A monster capable of pulling 9-Gs with a tactical radar and decisive manoeuvring, the F-16 was like a glove one fits on and simply sighs at the comfort and fit," says ‘Sticky’.

Tickets for the 2022 Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow are on sale and may be purchased here https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/2022-airshow/tickets/