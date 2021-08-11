Snowfall blankets Mt Ruapehu ski fields

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 - 14:40

Mt Ruapehu ski fields were blanketed in snow earlier this week as a cold front swept through the country setting the mountain up perfectly for the rest of the winter season.

Following the sensational night of snow fall on Monday Mt Ruapehu teams have been at hard at work cleaning up from mother nature’s handywork. Up to 40 cms fell in parts of the resort on Monday night with wind drifts of up to 1 meter in other parts.

RAL Chief Executive Jono Dean says, "Around 2,000 visitors headed up the mountain yesterday and we’re expecting more today. Mid-week is a great time to beat the crowds and make the most of this great snow."

The snowfall is timely with the upcoming high demand over the coming weeks of the season and in the lead up to the October school holidays.

"With the season at both Whakapapa and TÅ«roa concluding at Labour Weekend in October, there is plenty of time for our guests to get out and enjoy this magic snowfall, which is likely to set up both ski areas to reach that target," Jono says.

Mt Ruapehu is anticipating a long tail to the winter 2021 season and encourages everyone to get out and come and enjoy this remarkable part of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

"We’re also getting set for the next front to come through on Friday and Saturday this week which looks like it could be the sequel to the storm of the season on Monday," Jono says.