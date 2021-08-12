Whittaker's goes a shade darker with Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 08:07

Whittaker’s expands its NZ Artisan Collection with its new Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk (100g), which is a delightfully dark chocolate take on the classic Whittaker’s Creamy Milk block. Made with 45% cocoa, it delivers a lasting rich cocoa flavour perfectly balanced with the indulgent taste and texture of creamy milk chocolate.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says it is that balance of Whittaker’s Creamy Milk and the precise addition of a little more cocoa which makes Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk deliciously moreish and earns its place among Whittaker’s Artisan range, which is designed for Chocolate Lovers seeking that little bit of luxury.

"We can’t wait for Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers to taste just how good Creamy Milk can get with this new blend. Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk is silky smooth with a stronger cocoa finish - it’s deceptively simple, but is designed for the discerning Milk Chocolate Lover," says Holly.

Whittaker’s Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of 116 products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Whittaker’s was also named the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand for the tenth consecutive year in April.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Whittaker’s Rich Cocoa Creamy Milk 100g is made from beans-to-bar at its one factory in Porirua. It is a permanent addition to Whittaker’s Artisan Collection and will be available in supermarkets nationwide from Monday 16 August.