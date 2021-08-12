Mount Cook Masquerade party to be held this September

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 11:06

Fortis Events is excited to present a memorable masquerade party at one New Zealand’s most unique hotels, the Hermitage, Aoraki/Mount Cook, on Saturday 25 September.

Tickets for Masquerade in the Alps have just been launched and are strictly limited, so get your friends together, find a fancy mask and plan your trip to this special part of Aotearoa.

Set inside Mount Cook National Park in the heart of the South Island, the Hermitage is located at the foot of Aoraki/Mount Cook and enjoys spectacular views of New Zealand’s highest mountain.

Guests will enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail followed by a three-course dinner celebrating local South Island flavours in the stunning Alpine Room, with beer and wine included.

After dinner, the party will move next door to the Panorama Room where guests can dance the night away to popular classics from the live band.

Guests can choose to extend their stay and experience some of the great activities on offer in the area, including hiking the popular Hooker Valley Track, visiting the Sir Edmund Hillary Alpine Centre, enjoying a scenic helicopter flight and snow landing, or exploring the glaciers of the Tasman Lake by boat.

For more information or to book your place at Masquerade in the Alps, visit www.fortisevents.co.nz/Hermitage or email team@fortisevents.co.nz

Masquerade in the Alps at Hermitage, Aoraki/Mount Cook is presented by Fortis Events and ESP Ventures.

Fortis Events is a New Zealand-owned company specialising in crafting unique trips to help Kiwis enjoy amazing experiences and create special memories around the country.