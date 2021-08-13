Outward Bound expresses sadness at news of Sir David Levene's death

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 15:45

The Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our Patron, Sir David Levene.

Sir David was one of our founders in 1962 and has supported Outward Bound throughout our whole history. He was appointed our Patron in 2003.

In 1997 he began work to establish the Outward Bound Foundation. His purpose for the Foundation was to safeguard the Outward Bound Trust, ensuring the outdoor challenge charity remains relevant and responsive to New Zealand society. He has personally contributed and encouraged others to contribute to the Foundation, so that Outward Bound could be supported into perpetuity.

Sir David was the recipient of the Outward Bound Kurt Hahn Award in 2018 for his significant service to the organisation.

In 2019, in gratitude for his dedication to Outward Bound, an eco-lodge for instructor accommodation was built at the school in Anakiwa and the building was named Levene Lodge.

Sir David said his involvement with Outward Bound has been one of the most rewarding aspects of his life.

Andrew Smith, Outward Bound Foundation chair said Sir David believed people were at the heart of all things and were the key to success.

"He will be missed by the Outward Bound board and staff for his kindness, gregarious and astute personality.

"Outward Bound is deeply grateful for Sir David’s generosity to the school and Foundation. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Sir David’s family."