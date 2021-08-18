NZ Travel media - travel news

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 16:39

New zero-deposit offer plus savings of up to US$2000 per couple on 2023 expedition cruises in the Americas

Book by October 31, 2021

Savings of up to US$2000 per couple, with no need to pay any deposit until 2022, are being offered by Victory Cruise Lines on a range of expedition voyages in 2023 which will see the growing cruise line offer its biggest ever program of immersive, small ship explorations across North America.

The special zero deposit offer means New Zealanders can book now, free of financial pressure, on a 2023 holiday and pay no deposit until January 31, 2022, and also benefit from substantial earlybird savings.

The savings and no deposit offer are for bookings made by October 31, 2021, through Victory Cruise Line’s NZ representative and cruise specialist, Cruise World.

Adding to the value are a host of complimentary inclusions such as a pre-cruise hotel stay, all onboard meals, onboard beverages, comprehensive shore excursions, port charges and ships gratuities.

Victory Cruise Lines will debut a new deluxe expedition vessel in 2023 as part of its biggest-ever season in North America, with a record four small ships ready to take modern-day explorers on immersive, all-inclusive voyages to remote places in Alaska, the Great Lakes, Canada and New England, Mexico, the Bahamas and America’s south-east.

An unprecedented expansion will see Victory Cruise Lines offer 98 sailings in 2023 aboard four ships for the first time, including the brand new 200-guest exploration ship, Ocean Discoverer, which will offer a series of 11 and 12-day adventures to less visited destinations in Alaska as well two exotic Mexico and Costa Rica sailings.

Twin sister, Ocean Victory, which will debut in 2022, will join her in Alaska in 2023 while veteran fleet mates, the 202-guest sisters, Victory I and Victory II, will encore their famous explorations of the Great Lakes of Canada and the United States as well as sailings along the picturesque coast of New England, Mexico’s sun-drenched Yucatan Peninsula, the US east coast and the Bahamas.

Built expressly for low imprint, high-comfort exploration in remote areas and sporting an innovative design and swept-back X-bow that promises a smoother ride, the deluxe, eco-friendly Ocean Discoverer and Ocean Victory will sport a shallow draft of 5.1m, allowing access to secluded destinations bigger ship cannot reach. The new, hi-tech, clean-fuel ships will each boast a spectacular, aft-facing infinity pool, jacuzzi, two restaurants, panoramic observation lounge, library, fitness centre, piano bar and 93 luxury staterooms - all with ocean views and the majority with private balconies. Each vessel will also carry Zodiac crafts, kayaks and a team of naturalists, marine biologists, scientists and historians.

Victory Cruise Lines is famous for its journeys through America’s five Great Lakes with their quaint French-Canadian villages, Victorian-era towns, remote islands and rich wildlife. Meanwhile, Victory’s foray into Alaska will see the line take nature-lovers to secluded, less visited villages as well as breathtaking glaciers and wildlife sanctuaries.

Savings

Fares in 2023 start at US$3681 per person, twin-share, in an ocean-view stateroom for a spectacular, eight-night New England autumn cruise and stay package aboard Victory I from St John in Canada to Boston in the US in October 2023. This is a saving of US$300 per person.

A 2023 Alaska cruise is available from US$4684 per person, twin-share, in a French Balcony stateroom for a 12-night nature-infused journey from Sitka to Vancouver aboard Ocean Victory in June, 2023. This is a saving of US$300 pp.

And a 10-night cruise package exploring Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula aboard Victory II in January, 2023, is available from US$3881 per person, twin-share, in an Ocean View Stateroom - a saving of US$1000 per person.

Plus pay no deposit until January 31, 2022. The savings and zero deposit offer are valid for bookings made by October 31, 2021. Offers are subject to availability and conditions apply.

- To book contact your travel agent or call the New Zealand International Representative for Victory Cruise Lines - Cruise World, based in Auckland, on 09 917 4440 or 0800 500 732, info@cruiseworld.co.nz or visit www.cruiseworld.co.nz

Owned by the American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines is a small ship line with sailings to the Great Lakes, eastern Canada, New England, Central America and south-east USA, aboard Victory I and Victory II. New ships, Ocean Victory and Ocean Discoverer, will offer Alaskan cruises from 2022 and 2023 respectively.