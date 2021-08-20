Keeping safe and social during lockdown - NZABC

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 18:17

Sip and savour and ‘go no, low and slow’ in lockdown, says the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC).

"It’s always okay to choose no alcohol, choose a drink that is low-alcohol, or simply sip and savour your drink slowly," says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

"Despite the pressures of COVID-19, Government research shows over lockdown last year the majority of Kiwis drank moderately and responsibly, with 34% choosing to drink less and 36% not drinking at all. We are living in a situation of uncertainty and stress, so we need to continue to make responsible drinking decisions to keep ourselves safe and social," says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.[i]

"Alcohol can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle, but in these challenging times, it is important to take time to think about ‘what’, ‘how’ and ‘why’ we are drinking, consider no- and low-alcohol options, and check out tools such as cheers.org.nz and alcoholandme.org.nz for information and tips that can help us make better drinking decisions," says Bridget.

"New Zealanders are making better decisions around alcohol based on their personal circumstances and lifestyle.[ii] As a result, our consumption is decreasing and below the OECD average, hazardous drinking is declining, and fewer younger people are drinking," Bridget says.[iii]

"In tough times like these, we all have a part to play to conquer COVID-19 - that includes making sensible drinking decisions for ourselves when we’re at home and supporting others to do the same. ‘Go no, low and slow’ is an easy rule of thumb to follow - it’s always okay to choose no alcohol, choose a drink that is low-alcohol, or simply sip and savour your drink slowly," says Bridget.