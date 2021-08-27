ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival to postpone due to lockdown level 4 restrictions

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 16:45

ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival Charitable Trust has postponed its 11-day celebration of cultural expression, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 Alert level 4 restrictions across Aotearoa.

The Festival - which was slated for September 9 to 19 - included over 30 artists headlined by Auckland acts including Troy Kingi and the Upperclass, Rutene Spooner with ‘Hard Case Hori Housie’, and Pacific Dance NZ with their show ‘XY’. With events like the ARONUI MÄori Market which has over 40 stalls and is expected to draw a crowd of over 2000 people, the trust made the decision to postpone the festival to avoid having to reduce capacity or lessen the positive community impact of this kaupapa.

In 2020, ARONUI responded quickly to the initial lockdown period with an online digital programme titled ‘Lockdown Soul Sessions’. However, the decision was made to postpone rather than take the enhanced 2021 programme online, to ensure the Festival was able to maintain the magic of in-person events, once it is safe to do so again.

ARONUI Arts Festival Trust Chair, Mercia-Dawn Yates, believes "it is imperative at this time that we ensure the health and well-being of our performers, community, iwi and koeke".

ARONUI Festival Director Cian Elyse White supports the decision made by the Trust and the leadership team.

"I’m confident that this is the right call, and I know we’ll be able to roll out the festival once again when it is safe to do so. Many event organisers are in this position, I'm grateful that ARONUI is in the fortunate position to postpone rather than cancel".

NgÄti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison agrees the postponement of ARONUI is a sensible decision. "The postponement is in the best interest of our koeke who are the most at risk demographic. Therefore, it is a decision that we commend the leadership on, and the team have our full backing".

Full refunds will be issued via Ticketmaster who will contact ticket holders directly. Postponement dates will be released via social media and on the ARONUI website at a later date.

For further ARONUI programme updates

go to: www.aronuiartsfestival.com