Auckland home to one of the world's top skinny dipping spots

The dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has released a map of the best skinny dipping spots in the world. They found that Little Palm Beach in Auckland is one of the best skinny dipping spots in the world. This location was given a 'Skinny Dipping Index Score' of 53.25.
To determine the best skinny dipping locations, MyDatingAdviser compared 100 nude swimming spots across the globe to determine the best locations to enjoy a skinny dip. They then ranked the top 25 skinny dipping locations, with the top swimming spot per country.
In this study, the beach quality, safety, weather, and lodging were taken into account. This was across 7 key metrics of skinny dipping friendliness: (1) pollution (2) Blue Flag status, (3) weather (4) air temperature, (5) water temperature, (6) safety, and (7) hotel cost.
Using the data points, each location has been given a ‘Skinny DIpping Index Score’. This represents the quality of the skinny dipping experience that you could have at the location.
Top 25 Skinny Dipping Spots in the World:
Lokrum Island, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Index Score: 84.5
Spiaggia della Lecciona, Tuscany, Italy
Index Score: 79
Maslin Beach, Adelaide, Australia
Index Score: 72.75
English Garden, Munich, Germany
Index Score: 68.75
Barreta Island, Faro, Portugal
Index Score: 67.5
Red Beach, Crete, Greece
Index Score: 66.75
Washougal River, Washington State, USA
Index Score: 65
Plage de Tahiti, St Tropez, France
Index Score: 64.25
Praia de Galheta, Santa Catarina, Brazil
Index Score: 64
Pihlajasaari Beach, Helsinki, Finland
Index Score: 62
Green Lake, Styria, Austria
Index Score: 61.25
Vecaki Beach, Riga, Latvia
Index Score: 61
Bellevue Beach, Klampenborg, Denmark
Index Score: 59.5
Huk Beach, Oslo, Norway
Index Score: 59.5
Playa Levante, Formentera, Spain
Index Score: 59.5
Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Port Edward, South Africa
Index Score: 59
Viti Lake, Askja Caldera, Iceland
Index Score: 54.75
Banyan Tree Lijiang, Yunnan, China
Index Score: 54
Little Palm Beach, Auckland, New Zealand
Index Score: 53.25
Arambol Beach, Goa India
Index Score: 52.75
Semuc Champey, Lanquín, Guatemala
Index Score: 51.5
UK - Lady Falls, Neath, United Kingdom
Index Score: 51.5
Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada
Index: Score: 48.5
Orient Bay, St. Martin, Caribbean
Index Score: 47.7
Neve Midbar Beach, Dead Sea, Israel
Index Score: 47.25
Here are some tips for having a fun time skinny dipping:
Be respectful and have discretion. Try not to traumatize any small kids. We agree the human body is a beautiful thing but give people the opportunity not to look at you if they don’t want to.
Don’t forget sunscreen and bug spray. You don’t want to get a sunburn in that spot that usually doesn’t see the light of day.
Don’t skinny dip drunk. A little liquid courage could help you get naked. But if you are completely drunk, it isn’t safe to swim and could land you in a dangerous situation.
Beware of leeches. With a bathing suit, they are one thing, and when you are stark naked it’s another.
Make sure your friends are comfortable. If everyone is happy to strip down, then go for it.
Keep your eyes on people’s faces. Interact as you normally would and keep physical contact to a minimum.
No photos. If only celebrities and politicians could learn this too.
It’s not a big deal. Get over yourself and have fun. Remember that not even swimsuit models look like that in real life. So, relax and enjoy being naked.
Amy Pritchett, Managing Editor at MyDatingAdviser: "This is my declaration to the world to have fun and skinny dip! The past year has been difficult and we have all experienced lockdown, grief, and disruption to our normal lives.
There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you have the opportunity to visit a beautiful skinny dipping spot, then it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature, and having a splash! Remember it’s not a big deal, and if the water is cold, even better!"
To view the best skinny dipping spots in (nearly) every country in the world view: https://mydatingadviser.com/best-nude-beaches-in-the-world/
