We’ve been growing something gorgeous! - NZ Gardener

Monday, 30 August, 2021 - 14:17

To celebrate an amazing 77 years of publication, New Zealand’s favourite gardening magazine NZ Gardener is debuting its fresh new look in a bumper September issue.

Pagination for the issue has already been increased by an extra 16 pages due to the strong advertiser demand.

"There is such a surge of interest in gardening right now," NZ Gardener’s editor Jo McCarroll says. "People have been spending more time in their homes and gardens, and really enjoying taking the time to - literally! - stop and smell the roses. Our retail and subscription sales are tracking upwards strongly. We knew there was a crop of budding gardeners out there looking for inspiration.

"So our redesign is not just about giving the magazine a cleaner and more stylish look, it’s also a chance to introduce some new voices and different kinds of stories to our lineup to ensure we’re delivering what our audience is looking for. At the same time we are also transitioning our free weekly ezine Get Growing onto a more user-friendly platform. I want every gardener to know NZ Gardener has the information and inspiration they are looking for, whether they are brand new gardeners or experienced experts."

NZ Gardener is the country’s oldest continuously published magazine, with the first issue going on sale in September 1944.

"That means there are hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who have a connection to NZ Gardener," Jo says. "They recognise us as an authority they can trust. As we get more and more disrupted and distracted, I think that is something that will be more and more valuable, and it’s wonderful to see both advertisers and readers finding the value there."

Among the new contributors are Nelson-based chef and gardener Nicola Galloway who is sharing healthy, adaptable harvest-based family recipes for what you grow. Ethnobotanist Professor Nick Roskruge (Ätiawa and NgÄti Tama), from Massey University, is contributing regular pieces on growing traditional food crops and indigenous horticultural practices. There are also new voices joining the lineup of North to South columns from around New Zealand.

"Wherever you are in New Zealand, I want you to pick up this magazine and feel like it’s packed with information that is relevant to you," Jo says.

"When it comes to gardening we know local knowledge is important. Kiwis don’t want to take some dubious piece of advice from the internet. They want to hear from a gardener down the road or in the next town so they know what will work for their climate and soil."

The bumper new look September issue of NZ Gardener is on sale from today.