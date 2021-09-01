Kapiti Food Fair: 'Good friends, good times and good food'

Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 - 17:53

KÄpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, 1st September 2021: Filled with more confidence and relief as most parts of the motu enters new alert levels this week, the KÄpiti Food Fair team are thrilled to announce tickets will be open soon for this year’s festival on Saturday December 4th at the Mazengarb Reserve. Once again, the team is gearing up to celebrate, the foodie way, the end of 2021 by welcoming summer and enjoying a seasonal start to our holiday season.

Located in Paraparaumu on the stunning KÄpiti Coast, the KÄpiti Food Fair promises something for everyone during their family-friendly day out. With 250 vendor sites of tasty treats and indulgent things to take home to your pantry or to give away as lovely Christmas gifts, our visitors - from near and far - are never disappointed. We’re super excited by our headline act, to be announced shortly - a pop country star, performing on the Tuatara Stage!

The return of COVID lockdown has certainly rocked the country with the Delta variant making its inevitable way into New Zealand. Like many other nationwide events, the Fair team are reviewing contingencies to deliver their event in Alert Level 1 - recently the Government announced all events will need to keep a mandatory record of visitors, either by scanning QR codes with the COVID-19 Tracer App or making a manual record. KÄpiti Food Fair is a Member of the New Zealand Events Association (NZEA) and they are currently seeking clarification from MBIE and DPMC (Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet) on this mandate, particularly for outdoor events.

"We are eagerly waiting for this information so we can fully understand how the Government sees this obligation being implemented and how we as event owners can make that happen," says Helene Judge, Co-owner of the Fair.

"We’re not taking any of this lightly. Events of our size need to act fully within the law for the safety and wellbeing of every visitor," says Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Fair. "In the meantime, we’re planning for extra help at our gates to make sure everyone who visits the Fair is accounted for. We’ll have plenty of sanitiser and are hopeful by December most New Zealanders over 12 years old will be fully vaccinated so we can have an amazing day out together!"

There are only 5 sites left to book so any vendor wanting one is encouraged to make a booking now on our website, packaged vendors are encouraged to apply >> https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/Book-Vendor-Site

About:

KÄpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. It is now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg. The vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies. Their mission is to bring visitors into KÄpiti to experience ‘our place’ while having a fun, tasty and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food!