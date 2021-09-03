AudioCulture presents Big Day Out Memories

Friday, 3 September, 2021 - 17:07

AudioCulture is thrilled to present a brand new feature, published today: Big Day Out Memories.

The Big Day Out was the absolute high point of the New Zealand music calendar from 1994 to 2012 - as promoter Campbell Smith says, "The BDO was the grandfather to all the festivals that exist today. There were festivals prior to it, but nothing that had that sort of cultural impact over that length of time."

In this new feature by Gareth Shute, we look at the New Zealand bands who played. Shute says, "Aside from international superstar headliners such as Tool, Metallica, Soundgarden, and many others, it provided a platform for hundreds of local acts to perform in front of a large audience. At its peak the festival reached an audience of 50,000."

The list of Aotearoa acts who graced the festival’s many stages includes Straitjacket Fits, Shihad, The 3Ds, Garageland, Loves Ugly Children, Supergroove, DLT, Che Fu and the Trueschool Crew, Pitch Black, Salmonella Dub, Tiki Taane, Hallelujah Picassos, Elemeno P, Timmy Schumacher, The Chills, OMC, Sisters Underground, King Kapisi, DJ Greg Churchill, betchadupa, Goodshirt, The Datsuns, P-Money and Scribe, The D4, Tadpole, Deceptikonz, Evermore, Dei Hamo, Shapeshifter, Cut OffYour Hands, Die! Die! Die!, Ladyhawke, The Naked and Famous, Kimbra, and Kidsof 88.

We bring you memories from promoters, journalists, industry insiders and the artists themselves, including Doug Hood, Campbell Smith, Shihad (who had their own set time labelled "the Shihad slot"), The 3Ds, Hallelujah Picassos, The Chills, Russell Brown, Timmy Schumacher, Tiki Taane and others.

Oh, and did we mention that there are some stunning photos?

And watch this space for a new page of photo memories next week.

View Big Day Out Memories here