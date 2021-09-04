The rebellious bakery that's turning baking on its head

Saturday, 4 September, 2021 - 10:41

As more people actively seek out food that’s better for them, meets nutritional requirements and supports healthier lifestyles, Wairarapa bakery is meeting the challenge of providing ‘better for you’ bread products.

Rebel Bakehouse recently launched New Zealand’s lowest (per 100g) Low-Carb wrap, which joins their hugely popular Gluten Free range and has seen them significantly grow their market share in the category. As well as catering for health-conscious and restricted diets, their range is also vegan-friendly, providing for a growing number of people seeking plant-based options at the supermarket.

Luke Rosemergy, Rebel Bakehouse baker, looks after new product development and says their team needs to be innovative to make products that don’t compromise on taste or function.

"For the Low-Carb wrap, we needed a great alternative to wheat flour, which is where the carbs are," he says. "We use a careful mix of high fibre flours and starches such as tapioca, then we put wheat gluten back in to help with the texture and to stop breakage.

"With our Gluten-Free range, though, obviously we can’t use wheat gluten for those properties. We build a careful mix using tapioca or potato starches, natural gums to lock in moisture and flexibility and ingredients like pea and soy protein to bind, boost the nutritional profile and tick the box for mouth-feel when you’re eating it".

The introduction of Gluten Free wraps in 2020 saw sales for Rebel Bakehouse grow significantly. Making wraps that are both gluten free and vegan present its own challenges, and the bakery is the only one in New Zealand that makes both of these things and a pressed wrap as well.

"It’s been a process of trial and error during the development stage to get everything right, from taste and mouth-feel to nutrition, texture and pliability. And, of course, doing all this with a gluten-free and vegan product. I think we trialed about 30 different formulations before we got it spot on".

"High-quality natural emulsifiers are used in place of ingredients like egg for vegan products. Due to the intricacy of getting the formula completely on point, not many businesses make gluten-free and vegan products - particularly wraps. I’m constantly motivated to hear what Kiwis want next out of their bakery products and to use all the tools at our disposal to deliver top-quality results to them," he says.

Rebel Bakehouse is available at supermarkets across New Zealand.

About Rebel Bakehouse Established in the Wairarapa in 1942, Breadcraft has always had a passion for doing things differently. Almost 80 years on and our bakers are still innovating. Much has changed but our commitment to good, honest ingredients, great taste and awesome value remains the same. As always, it’s served with a big slice of aroha. www.rebelbakehouse.co.nz