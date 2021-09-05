Government's clarification opens the outdoors for Palmerston North anglers

Sunday, 5 September, 2021 - 13:05

Wellington Fish and Game are encouraging anglers in the Manawatu region to connect with nature this week as part of Conservation Week.

After the relative restrictions of the recent lockdowns, Phil Teal, Regional Manager of the Wellington Fish and Game Council, is encouraging licenced anglers to head off to your local river, "take a moment to notice nature", and celebrate Conservation Week 2021.

"For recreational anglers, this is a timely prompt to get out to the river, actively reconnect with nature, and appreciate the fantastic opportunities and experiences we have close to home", says Mr Teal.

"We all know that we feel better having connected with nature, and what could be a better opportunity to do this than by safely casting a lure in your local river? Overseas research has confirmed what we probably already knew; being active in the outdoors is hugely beneficial for our mental health and wellbeing and a great antidote to the additional stressors we've experienced over recent weeks."

The government has now clarified that it is ok to cast a line at your local river during all alert levels, and Mr Teal is encouraging all licenced anglers to make the most of the opportunity. The guidance indicates you should fish your closest, not your favourite, location. There is no set limit on how far you can travel to fish your "local spot", but staying within your region is a must. He says, "the big catch is that under Alert Level 3, you must fish locally, so check out your local Fish and Game Park and Cast spot."

"If you are lucky enough to live in Palmerston North, the mainstem of the Manawatu River is a great trout fishery and a great place to fish during the winter right on your doorstep! Brown and rainbow trout can be caught by casting soft baits under or alongside the willows that line the riverbank."

Mr Teal says, "the opportunity to fish is a welcomed privilege and not an invitation to meet up with your mates for a chat down at the river, so please enjoy this leave pass sensibly."

A fishing licence is required to fish for trout. Short-term licences can be purchased from the Fish and Game website.