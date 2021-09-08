Sileni Estates wins on the world stage

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 14:12

Sileni Estates 2021 Sileni Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc has been judged New Zealand’s best wine of the year by the jury of wine experts at the prestigious Mundus Vini summer wine competition in Germany.

Founded in 2001 by German publishing house Meininger Verlag, Mundus Vini has become one of the most important wine competitions in the world with over 11,000 wines entered from 35 wine-producing countries. Entries are judged in two parts, the summer and spring tastings.

"This is a very special accolade for the team at Sileni Estates, and we are honoured to be awarded gold medals among our international peers, let alone Best of Show for New Zealand out of more than 37 local entries at such an esteemed show," says Louis Vavasour, CEO of Booster Wine Group, the owner of Sileni Estates.

"Achieving such international recognition is particularly important to us because of our emphasis on export and distribution in particular to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

"We can’t wait for our New Zealand consumers to try this award-winning wine which provides the X-factor demanded from a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. This wine is beautifully balanced with lively freshness and packs tonnes of grapefruit and gooseberry," he says.

The same Sauvignon Blanc has also this week been awarded the highest scoring accolade, double gold, at the China Wine and Spirits Awards, the largest and most influential wine and spirits competition in China, chosen from a selection of wines entered from 55 countries.

The 2020 Sileni Cellar Selection Syrah also won Best of Show for Hawkes Bay entries at the same awards in China.

Sileni Estates wines are widely available from wine stores, online and supermarkets.