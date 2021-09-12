|
I tÄnei tau hei tautoko i Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori 2021, ka rerekÄ ngÄ mahi a NgÄ Pirihimana.
NÅ te 13-19 o Hepetema, ka whakamahi NgÄ Pirihimana i te reo MÄori me te reo PÄkehÄ mÅ te nuinga o Ä mÄtou take kÅrero me ngÄ ihirangi pÄpÄho pÄpori.
E ngÄkau titikaha ana mÄtou kia whakamahi i te reo MÄori ki runga o Ä tÄtou tini pÅ«naha me tÅ tÄtou whai wÄhi ki te whakarauora i te reo MÄori.
I tÄnei tau kua hipa, kua whÄngai mÄtou i ngÄ tini rauemi kia tautoko i Å mÄtou tÄngata me Å rÄtou ake haerenga me te reo MÄori - muia katoatia i ngÄ akoranga Ä-kanohi, te whakaritenga o ngÄ puka reo MÄori i ia rohe, te tomonga whakarongo me ngÄ akoranga tuihono, Ä, kua whakarewahia anÅ hoki tÅ tÄtou taupÄnga KIWA Ä-roto, a Eke Tangaroa kia whakapiki ake Å mÄtou matatau, mÄia ki te ahurea me te ao MÄori.
Heoi anÅ, tÄnÄ titiro mai ki Ä mÄtou karere Ä tÄrÄ wiki.
Ko te wÄ tuatahi kua mahia e NgÄ Pirihimana tÄnei momo mahi, Ä, kÄore e kore ka whÄngaihia mÄtou me te nui o ngÄ whiwhinga akoranga - arÄ, koia pÅ« ko te kaupapa o Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori.
KÅrero, Whakarongo, Ako, TÄkaro, PÄnui, Waiata. Kia kaha te reo MÄori!
MÄori Language Week 2021
This year to support Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori 2021, Police will be doing things a little differently.
From 13-19 September Police will be using te reo MÄori, as well as te reo Pakeha, for many of our press releases and social media content.
We’re committing to be more proactive on our inclusion of te reo MÄori across our platforms and play our part to revitalise te reo MÄori.
In the last year we have provided a range of tools to tautoko our people on their own personal reo MÄori journey - including reo MÄori lessons kanohi ki te kanohi, provision of reo MÄori books in each District, access to audio and online learning, and launched our very own internal KIWA app Eke Tangaroa to help lift our cultural competency and confidence in Te Ao MÄori.
Heoi anÅ, look out for our te reo messages Ä tÄrÄ wiki .
It is the first time Police have done this and it will provide us with lots of learning opportunities - which is what Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori is all about.
KÅrero, Whakarongo, Ako, TÄkaro, PÄnui, Waiata. Kia kaha te reo MÄori!
-Hei whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, Ka te whakaputaina e NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa Ätahi kawepÅ«rongo pÄpaho i roto i te reo MÄori. Ka whakamÄorihia Änei e Ätahi kaiwhakamÄori.
Me tiro ngÄ mea e rua e tino mÄrama ai koe ki ngÄ kupu Ä-ture, Ä-kaupapa hoki.
-New Zealand Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of our celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo. All releases have been translated using accredited translators.
We recommend consulting both the te reo translation and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any legal or technical terms.
