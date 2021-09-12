Sunday, 12 September, 2021 - 16:55

I tÄnei tau hei tautoko i Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori 2021, ka rerekÄ ngÄ mahi a NgÄ Pirihimana.

NÅ te 13-19 o Hepetema, ka whakamahi NgÄ Pirihimana i te reo MÄori me te reo PÄkehÄ mÅ te nuinga o Ä mÄtou take kÅrero me ngÄ ihirangi pÄpÄho pÄpori.

E ngÄkau titikaha ana mÄtou kia whakamahi i te reo MÄori ki runga o Ä tÄtou tini pÅ«naha me tÅ tÄtou whai wÄhi ki te whakarauora i te reo MÄori.

I tÄnei tau kua hipa, kua whÄngai mÄtou i ngÄ tini rauemi kia tautoko i Å mÄtou tÄngata me Å rÄtou ake haerenga me te reo MÄori - muia katoatia i ngÄ akoranga Ä-kanohi, te whakaritenga o ngÄ puka reo MÄori i ia rohe, te tomonga whakarongo me ngÄ akoranga tuihono, Ä, kua whakarewahia anÅ hoki tÅ tÄtou taupÄnga KIWA Ä-roto, a Eke Tangaroa kia whakapiki ake Å mÄtou matatau, mÄia ki te ahurea me te ao MÄori.

Heoi anÅ, tÄnÄ titiro mai ki Ä mÄtou karere Ä tÄrÄ wiki.

Ko te wÄ tuatahi kua mahia e NgÄ Pirihimana tÄnei momo mahi, Ä, kÄore e kore ka whÄngaihia mÄtou me te nui o ngÄ whiwhinga akoranga - arÄ, koia pÅ« ko te kaupapa o Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori.

KÅrero, Whakarongo, Ako, TÄkaro, PÄnui, Waiata. Kia kaha te reo MÄori!

MÄori Language Week 2021

This year to support Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori 2021, Police will be doing things a little differently.

From 13-19 September Police will be using te reo MÄori, as well as te reo Pakeha, for many of our press releases and social media content.

We’re committing to be more proactive on our inclusion of te reo MÄori across our platforms and play our part to revitalise te reo MÄori.

In the last year we have provided a range of tools to tautoko our people on their own personal reo MÄori journey - including reo MÄori lessons kanohi ki te kanohi, provision of reo MÄori books in each District, access to audio and online learning, and launched our very own internal KIWA app Eke Tangaroa to help lift our cultural competency and confidence in Te Ao MÄori.

Heoi anÅ, look out for our te reo messages Ä tÄrÄ wiki .

It is the first time Police have done this and it will provide us with lots of learning opportunities - which is what Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori is all about.

KÅrero, Whakarongo, Ako, TÄkaro, PÄnui, Waiata. Kia kaha te reo MÄori!

-Hei whakanui i te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, Ka te whakaputaina e NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa Ätahi kawepÅ«rongo pÄpaho i roto i te reo MÄori. Ka whakamÄorihia Änei e Ätahi kaiwhakamÄori.

Me tiro ngÄ mea e rua e tino mÄrama ai koe ki ngÄ kupu Ä-ture, Ä-kaupapa hoki.

-New Zealand Police are issuing some press releases in te reo as part of our celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo. All releases have been translated using accredited translators.

We recommend consulting both the te reo translation and original English versions for greatest clarity regarding the use of any legal or technical terms.