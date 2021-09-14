New date for Taupo Summer Concert

Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 - 11:20

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas is excited to welcome back the popular TaupÅ Summer Concert in March 2022.

While normally run on Auckland Anniversary weekend, organisers Greenstone Entertainment are hoping the new date of 12th March, 2022 will allow for more certainty around border restrictions and events as a whole.

Mr Trewavas said he was rapt a revised date meant the event could still go ahead.

"Our friends at Greenstone Entertainment always bring a quality line-up each year, attracting thousands of visitors to our district and is a welcome boost to our economy. Much like us, I’m sure our local businesses are also excited about rolling out the red carpet on the revised date of 12th March.

"The Summer Concert Tour coming to town is always a highlight of our events calendar; it will be exciting to host concert-goers and acts to our district early next year."

The acts coming next year are to be announced soon, with the event set to take place at the TaupÅ Amphitheatre.