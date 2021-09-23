Te Reo Maori 'dominates Official NZ Music Charts'

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 11:05

Te Reo MÄori dominates Official NZ Music Charts Success for bilingual tracks released from dozens of artists for Te Wiki O Te Reo MÄori Following the launch of the 2021 Waiata Anthems playlist, the Official New Zealand Music Charts are populated by bilingual waiata.

Sixteen of the waiata featured on the Waiata Takitahi, Wera Rawa 20 o Aotearoa | Hot 20 NZ Singles Chart are bilingual tracks, with SIX60’s ‘Pepeha’ sitting strong in the #1 spot. The track is also gaining traction on TikTok, with the use of our country’s three official languages, MÄori and English and NZ Sign Language.

Another TikTok success story is East Coast rangatahi group Ka Hao with their waiata ‘35’ featuring Rob Ruha, which is exploding on the platform’s Trending Chart. Both Lorde’s surprise EP Te Ao MÄrama and the original Waiata/Anthems album have charted on the KÅpaki I Te RÄrangi KÅpaki Motuhake 20 o Aotearoa | Official Top 20 NZ Albums Chart at #3 and #4 respectively. The Kono EP featuring waiata from Anna Coddington and Louis Baker, Ria Hall, Katchafire, The Nudge and Troy Kingi is also charted at #16 on the Official Top 20 NZ Albums Chart. Creator of Waiata/Anthems Dame Hinewehi Mohi says reception to the movement has been phenomenal.

"Hearing our language and our waiata being played on the radio, on television, from people’s cars - it’s a truly wonderful feeling," says Mohi. "Hopefully this has inspired artists and audiences alike, to be brave with their waiata and to celebrate our nation’s heritage language all year round."

Alongside chart success, the limited edition run of physical ‘Pepeha’ singles is also inspiring people to grab a slice of Kiwi history while they’re available. These can be purchased from New World supermarkets across Aotearoa. The full list of releases is below:

SIX60 - ‘Pepeha’ Stan Walker - ‘Tau Te MÄrire / Take It Easy’

Hamo Dell - ‘Ora Ai / Feeling Right’

Paige - ‘TaiÄniwha / Waves’ Niko Walters - ‘Aroha Kaitangata / Vicious Love’

Mikey Dam - ‘MÄu / Would You’

Anna Coddington ft. Louis Baker - ‘Aho / Beams’

Muroki - ‘Rehurehu / Wavy’

Reuben Fleetwood - ‘Haere RÄ / So Do You’’

Sons of Zion - ‘He Aroha Hinemoa / Love on the Run’

Hollie Smith feat. NZSO - ‘Ko Te HÄ«nÄtoretanga / Coming in from the Dark’

Troy Kingi - ‘Te Wai NÅ Rua WhetÅ« / Aztechknowledgey’

Ria Hall - ‘Rangatira / Owner’

Tomorrow People - ‘Rise Up’ Valkyrie - ‘A Hakamana’

Rei - 'Hoki Mai / Come Back To Me’

Huia - 'Marama La Luna / Moon Moon’

Ka Hao ft. Rob Ruha - ‘35’

Louis Baker - ‘Te Utu o Te Aroha’

Georgia Lines - ‘TÅrere / My Love’

Tama Waipara ft. Maisey Rika - ‘Tiaho Iho RÄ / East Coast Moon’

William Waiirua - ‘Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora / Do The Mahi, Get The Treats’

Diaz Grimm - ‘Te Kore’

Goldsmith Baynes - ‘TÄ«puna’

Ainslie Allen - ‘Te Ua Ka Mao’

IA - ‘WhetÅ«’

Kings ft. Theia - ‘Pohewatia’ All the waiata released can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal and more.

Audio playlists for Waiata Anthems 2021 available from September 3rd https://www.waiataanthems.co.nz/music

Video playlist for Waiata Anthems 2021 available from September 3rd https://www.waiataanthems.co.nz/video

For more information, please visit www.waiataanthems.co.nz. TÅ rÄtou moemoeÄ, tÅ tÄtou anamata - Their dream is our future