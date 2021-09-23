Covid Causes Cancellation of Cubbin Concerts

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 12:38

There’s a Silver Lining - A New Album and December Concert in The Great Hall

"It’s been a tough call".

That from Cubbin Theatre Company director, Melanie Luckman.

The Cubbin Concert series was to have seen five carefully crafted concerts for the under-5s hit stages around Christchurch and Rangiora through ‘til December. However, Ms Luckman says the uncertainty around how Covid level lockdowns will pan out and when audience numbers will no longer be restricted has made it very difficult to lock things in.

"It was so hard for us to make this decision," she says. "We have had to cancel four of the five concerts, at this stage planning to perform one concert on 8 December in the Arts Centre’s Great Hall," she says. "At the end of October we will also be recording a live album without an audience but with a full band at Orange Studios. We don’t have a crystal ball and so we are instead focussing on what we are more sure about and are likely to be able to do."

Ms Luckman says Cubbin will continue producing creative experiences for the under 5s but like everyone, they have to adapt to fit the current world we live in.

Info for ticket holders:

Ticket holders for shows that have been cancelled (Rangiora, Lyttelton Arts Factory and The Piano) will be contacted via Eventbrite and all details will be put on their Facebook page.

Cubbin Concerts are generously supported by Creative New Zealand.