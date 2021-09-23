Sweet Dreams Cafe opening - Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 16:58

Sweet Dreams Café is a welcome addition to the already humming Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park. Open five days a week, Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am to 2.30pm and looking to extend those hours in the summer season, the café will serve their renowned artisan pies and cakes, alongside other freshly baked goods, paninis and toasted sandwiches.

Jenny Ball founder of Sweet Dreams says "I had always dreamed of running a pretty cake shop, where locals would come and indulge in something a little special." "When retirement arrived, my husband Alan and I decided to just go for it. Take the plunge and see what happens. Today we’re opening our second outlet, to cope with the growth. We have to watch out that our sweet little dream doesn’t turn into one big sweet sticky nightmare!" Jenny has worked in the food business all her life, so she knows what she’s up for. And when you get her talking about her philosophy of cooking and baking, it’s all about fresh ingredients, free-range eggs, and small batches - so that everything on the shelves keeps that special home-cooked taste.

"Our pies and cakes can taste slightly different from one day to the next. That’s the way it works when you’re not a big factory, and everything is done by hand," says Jenny. "It’s the time-honoured artisan ways that we stick to. One of our key ingredients is love. And that creates the quality that keeps our customers coming back." Horowhenua District Council’s Community Facilities and Events Manager - Brent Harvey says "Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park is a fantastic facility, home to a multitude of attractions. We’re excited that the café at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is once again an inviting and thriving space for everyone to enjoy."