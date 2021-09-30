Trout are back on the menu in the Hawkes Bay on Friday - Fish and Game

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 08:27

The 2021/22 trout fishing season opens in Hawke’s Bay on Friday, October 1.

With a settled weather forecast for the weekend and the start of the freshwater fishing season coinciding with the beginning of the school holidays, this is an excellent opportunity to get outdoors with the kids and bring home a fish for the table.

With Covid-19 restrictions, fishing has become a great way of dealing with the stress the restrictions cause and provides an excellent opportunity enjoy the outdoors and change things up a little.

Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game Field Officer Nick Page says, "A family licence is priced at $178 and enables you and your whÄnau to fish anywhere in the country, excluding TaupÅ, for a whole year."

For local fishing tips, Page suggests ringing the Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game office or calling into your local outdoors shop.

For those with children over the age of five, Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game still have places available on their annual ‘Take Me Fishing’ day, held on November 14.

Children have the opportunity to catch a rainbow trout and can have their fish smoked to take home for dinner.

Register with the Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game office as places are filling fast!