Tomorrow is World Smile Day - but 'almost half' of Kiwis aren't confident smiling

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 14:58

It may be World Smile Day, but research shows that almost half (44%) of Kiwis feel uncomfortable showing off their grin because of their teeth.

The research from Lumino The Dentists, New Zealand’s largest dental healthcare provider, spotlights how Kiwis feel about their teeth, especially when they smile and laugh, with more than half (53%) of these uncomfortable Kiwis under the age of 40.

"At Lumino the Dentists, we believe everyone should have the confidence to show off their pearly whites. Smiling is proven to have a number of positive health impacts so the fact that 4 in 10 Kiwis are smile shy is something that needs to change. With World Smile Day here, we want to do what we can to help Kiwis love their smiles," says says Lumino Clinical Advisor, Dr Prashant J Kalyan.

For many Kiwis smile confidence is affected by issues such as misaligned or crooked teeth, discolouration, missing and/or damaged teeth. These are all examples of fixable concerns yet the rise of quick fixes promoted online, particularly via social media, can lead to results that don’t meet expectations and don’t stand the test of time.

Services such as teeth whitening kits and various teeth straightening programmes may not follow the same regulations as those provided by qualified dental practices, and therefore cannot guarantee the long-term results Kiwis believe they’re paying for. Lumino the Dentists is urging New Zealanders to think twice before opting for products and procedures advertised to them online and across social media.

"It’s important that these young Kiwis who are feeling uncomfortable about their teeth realise there are options out there that can provide the long term results they’re after. It is best to meet with a dentist in person and receive a proper assessment of your oral health before undertaking a treatment, to determine what is right for you. This is the best way to be assured you get what you’re paying for. Some treatments such as teeth whitening may not be as affective if your oral hygiene isn’t in an optimal state" says Dr Kalyan.

"A quick fix that you may stumble across when scrolling on Instagram may seem appealing, especially because of the price, but without qualified dentists behind it it’s hard to know what your outcome is going to be in the long run." says Dr Kalyan.

For more information on how you can fix concerns with your smile and for a proper dentist assessment to determine the right course of treatment, visit www.lumino.co.nz