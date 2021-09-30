West Coast trout fisheries in top shape - Fish and Game New Zealand

Thursday, 30 September, 2021 - 16:56

The 2021/22 trout fishing season starts October 1st for the West Coast region, which is the opening of all waters and the 'Summer' season.

Fish and Game Officer Baylee Kersten said, "The West Coast trout fisheries are in top condition, ready for the start of the new season following a few years of ideal feeding conditions over summer, followed by stable, productive spawns over the winter period."

"Fieldwork last season, whether it be fish surveys in the form of drift dives or electric fishing, to angler reports during compliance rounds, there was one common theme. That being there is some great fishing to be had!"

"Keen anglers have already been out making the most of the longer days at some of our winter fisheries that remain open year-round. Early reports suggest the trout are in superb condition and have recovered well from winter spawning."

"With no shortage of fish or water for that matter, the West Coast region is looking forward to seeing another year of high numbers of visiting anglers from neighbouring regions."

"If you're intending on heading out from tomorrow onwards, be sure to check you are carrying your new 2021/22 season licence to keep compliance checks quick and easy."