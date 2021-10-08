Read and enjoy nature at the same time - Hikoi Korero

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 10:41

The first HÄ«koi KÅrero StoryWalk® in TairÄwhiti starts today along the banks of the Taruheru River.

The HÄ«koi KÅrero is a series of storyboards that tell the story of ‘Taniwha’, a children’s book written and illustrated by Robyn Kahukiwa - NZ artist and award-winning children’s book author. It is part of Te TairÄwhiti Arts Festival.

HÄ«koi KÅrero StoryWalk® starts from the town side of the Peel Street bridge. From there storyboards are dotted along the riverbank.

It is on until Sunday 17 October to help keep little people entertained over the school holidays.

Council Cultural Activities Manager Pene Walsh says it takes the joy of reading and literacy, combines it with nature and brings it to the people.

"We hope this is the first of many stories that will pop up in parks for whanau to read and enjoy the pictures as they stroll.

"With our first story we wanted to tautoko (support) our place, our recreational reserves, rivers and Te TairÄwhiti Arts Festival. Taniwha speaks to children of TairÄwhiti."

The te reo on the storyboards was translated by the late Keri Kaa - whom Ms Walsh describes as an educator, innovator, dear friend of the arts and staunch about the excellence of te reo MÄori.

"This activity is also part of what we are trying to develop here - a library without walls.

"We’re taking the activities out to the people, doing more things online and that means we are reducing barriers for people to access library resources."

A free activity bag for the children can be picked up either before or after the HÄ«koi KÅrero from the library.

HÄ«koi KÅrero is brought to TaiÄrwhiti by the HB Williams Memorial Library.

Photos or videos of the kids enjoying the activities can be uploaded online at https://gpl.govt.nz/whats-on/news/kura-koanga-spring-school-holiday-programme/.

Storywalk ® is an idea that originated in America as a fun way for children - and adults - to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

To see a full list of other activities at the library, or online, over the school holidays visit our website www.gpl.nz