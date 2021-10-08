Exhibition celebrates 70-year contribution by kuia to whanau wellbeing

|
At a time when a pandemic creates struggles and issues for whÄnau across the nation, it seems more important than ever to commemorate the help and support that the MÄori Women’s Welfare League has provided to families in need, for 70 years.
The exhibition Te RÅpÅ« WÄhine MÄori Toko i Te Ora o Te Awahou - 70th Anniversary Celebrations Exhibition opens in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton, on Saturday 9 October. It tells stories of quiet achievement in the local area - by generations of wÄhine who have made countless efforts to support whÄnau, across the decades. The exhibition will be on display in the MÄpuna Kabinet art gallery, until Friday 10 December. The official opening ceremony takes place at 10.30am. The public is welcome after 1pm.
"With this exhibition, we aim to highlight the calibre of the women who contributed all their love in humble ways - for many years, and always in private - to support whÄnau and do the mahi," says Tracey Robinson, president of the Te Awahou MÄori Women’s Welfare League branch.
"We want to pay homage to those kuia, who guided us to uphold our values and respond to the needs of hapÅ«, tamariki and mokopuna," says Tracey. "These days we are of course involved in the kaupapa of our response to COVID-19 and the need for immunisation. Back in the day, we supported the development of wellbeing of tamariki and the women who needed help. The mahi by these wÄhine was never really in the public eye, so it is time to shine the spotlight on this wonderful piece of history."
The exhibition will include taonga from throughout the decades, including League uniforms, a pÅ«reke (traditional MÄori cape), trophies and tÄniko woven items, plus lots of photos.
"We want to tell the stories of the birth and growth of the local branch, and how it fits into the national body," says curator Pip Devonshire. "There are many intimate connections shared by League members and whÄnau with various taonga on exhibit, and we want to highlight those," says Pip. "The Te Awahou branch of the League carry the kaupapa of the political development of the movement, throughout the decades. Today, immunisation is important. But all our past presidents have played their part in the political development of Aotearoa New Zealand. That’s how they upheld the mana of the organisation."
To put the stories together, Whaea Ani Watson and Pip have had a number of conversations with those who have loaned taonga. "We could write a book about the Te Awahou branch, and hopefully one day someone will come forward to collect and document all that history," says Pip. "There is all the ground work that was done, and the connections that were made and the care that was provided by the League. To give just one example, there was a house in Jenks Street that supported many whÄnau over the years. But there is also the bigger historical picture, of mana whenua leaving their traditional homes to join the urban MÄori migration. And there are the links with Whina Cooper, who was instrumental in creating the league. These are big stories to tell."
Exhibition: Te RÅpÅ« WÄhine MÄori Toko i Te Ora o Te Awahou - 70th Anniversary Celebrations Location:MÄpuna Kabinet art gallery, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton
Opening: Saturday 9 October. PÅwhiri invited guests only, at 10.30am. Public after 1pm.
Timeframe: 9 October to Friday 10 December
