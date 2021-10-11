Hilltop gem in Banks Peninsula looking for new owner - Colliers

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 15:00

Banks Peninsula is capturing the imagination of Kiwis afresh, what with the overwhelmingly successful crowd funding campaign to ‘buy the hill’ earlier this year followed by the sale of the historic Grand Hotel in Akaroa.

Against that backdrop, Philip Cooper and Michael Lough of Colliers believe the landmark Hilltop Hotel, with its panoramic views into Barry’s Bay, has diverse potential for a new owner. The Hilltop is set for auction on November 4.

Situated at 5207 Christchurch Akaroa Rd, the property comprises a land area of 9.8ha with the building itself covering 380sqm. The sale includes the freehold of the existing hotel and all surrounding land. The site is currently subject to a lease that expires next September with no rights of renewal.

The sale is as is where is - the building is insured. The first level is 100% of NBS and the ground floor 86%. No heritage listing but potential existing use rights for a redevelopment.

The Hilltop sits at the confluence of popular Banks Peninsula walking and biking tracks. These are set to get busier now that the high-profile "buy the hill" fundraising campaign to purchase 500ha of land has increased awareness of the stunning Te Ara PÄtaka track network connecting the Lyttelton to Akaroa craters along the summit ridgelines

Hilltop Tavern is perfectly positioned to provide refreshments, transport shuttles and overnight accommodation for trampers and bikers coming through from Christchurch to Akaroa, up from Little River or just seeking a short stroll in Montgomery Reserve with its 2000 year old ancient totara.

The land bought by the ‘buy a hill’ campaign means the walking tracks all finish at the Hilltop. They include the Te Ara PÄtaka/Summit Walkway that links Kaituna Valley and the Okuti Valley track - all of which meet at the Hilltop.

Cooper says the world class panoramic views from the well-known landmark, which has a land area of 9.8 hectares, make it ripe for development.

"The outstanding position is unsurpassed and is a trophy acquisition to any ‘visionary’ developer, owner/occupier or accommodation operator. State Highway 75 at the Hilltop provides one of the most scenic views of the famous Akaroa Harbour and the surrounding breath-taking countryside on this busy highway which runs between Christchurch and Akaroa. It’s seen as a compulsory refreshment and photo stop on the journey.

"We think the Hilltop will appeal to a wide range of buyers whether it be for accommodation, a private family home, or hospitality. It’s a great opportunity to reposition and recreate something special that capitalises on the spectacular outlook, with accommodation and hospitality components, supported by the growing industry in outdoor tourism reinforced by the walkways and bike tracks. "This highlights the need for accommodation in the vicinity of the Hilltop."

Lough has been involved in two significant sales on the Peninsula in the past year - the sale of the historic Grand Hotel in Akaroa, its adjacent Waeckerle’s Cottage and 1909sq m of surrounding land; and three hectares of land in nearby Wainui, overlooking Akaroa Harbour.

"Banks Peninsula is in strong demand. These properties attracted a wide range of interest from both national and international buyers. We’re expecting the same with the Hilltop," Lough says.

The original Hilltop was built in 1872 and became a popular stopping place in the old coaching days. The railway came to Little River in 1886, further boosting the hotel’s business. Fire destroyed it in 1931, and the current premises were built in the mid 1930s.

It last changed hands in 2009, having previously been held by four generations of the same family.