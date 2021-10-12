Super Saturday Vaxathon - on Maori Television

|
New Zealand’s first-ever SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON will be broadcast live on MÄori Television this Saturday 16 October 2021 from 12.00 PM to 8.00 PM.
TÄhuhu RangapÅ« (Chief Executive) of MÄori Television, Shane Taurima, says a new record for MÄori vaccinations was set earlier this week with more than 30,000 doses given to whÄnau MÄori and the Vaxathon will help push these numbers even higher.
"MÄori Television plays a critical role in serving MÄori communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to be involved in the live Vaxathon broadcast to get more MÄori and other New Zealanders vaccinated."
SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON will encourage New Zealanders - particularly young MÄori, Pacific and tÄngata whaikaha (those living with a disability) - to get vaccinated.
It will be delivered on multiple MÄori Television platforms including the website maoritelevision.com and the MÄORI+ app.
Well-known celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the live broadcast, crossing to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kaitaia, Åtara, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Åtautahi and Porirua to capture the atmosphere and experiences of those receiving their first or second vaccine.
A live data board, updated in real time, will provide progress measures of how each region is tracking.
SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON - live on MÄori Television as well as the website maoritelevision.com and the MÄORI+ app - this Saturday 16 October 2021 from 12.00 PM to 8.00 PM.
