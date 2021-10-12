Super Saturday Vaxathon - on Maori Television

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 13:48

New Zealand’s first-ever SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON will be broadcast live on MÄori Television this Saturday 16 October 2021 from 12.00 PM to 8.00 PM.

TÄhuhu RangapÅ« (Chief Executive) of MÄori Television, Shane Taurima, says a new record for MÄori vaccinations was set earlier this week with more than 30,000 doses given to whÄnau MÄori and the Vaxathon will help push these numbers even higher.

"MÄori Television plays a critical role in serving MÄori communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to be involved in the live Vaxathon broadcast to get more MÄori and other New Zealanders vaccinated."

SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON will encourage New Zealanders - particularly young MÄori, Pacific and tÄngata whaikaha (those living with a disability) - to get vaccinated.

It will be delivered on multiple MÄori Television platforms including the website maoritelevision.com and the MÄORI+ app.

Well-known celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the live broadcast, crossing to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kaitaia, Åtara, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Åtautahi and Porirua to capture the atmosphere and experiences of those receiving their first or second vaccine.

A live data board, updated in real time, will provide progress measures of how each region is tracking.

SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON - live on MÄori Television as well as the website maoritelevision.com and the MÄORI+ app - this Saturday 16 October 2021 from 12.00 PM to 8.00 PM.

