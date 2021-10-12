Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park 2021 announcement

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 15:06

Christchurch show planned to go ahead; Auckland show cancelled.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is one of New Zealand’s most popular free community fundraising events.

Show organisers are optimistic Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch can go ahead as planned, in line with government COVID guidelines around large events.

But with the uncertainty around Auckland’s future COVID restrictions, organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel the event scheduled to be held on Saturday 11 December at the Auckland Domain.

Coca-Cola NZ’s Annette Chillingworth says, "Of course, we’re extremely disappointed to cancel the Auckland show for the second year in a row. We delayed making this sad decision for as long as we could, however we must consider the safety of everyone involved so of course it’s the right thing to do. We’re really pleased to continue to plan for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch scheduled for late November and the free-to-air TV broadcast of show highlights in December."

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is an important fundraiser for Youthline. For the last fifteen years funds raised at the two events have helped to support over 35,000 young people each year.

The iconic outdoor Christmas concert, dubbed ‘the nation’s favourite Christmas party’, annually attracts a massive live audience to the Auckland Domain and Christchurch’s Hagley Park when friends, families and communities gather to celebrate the start of the Kiwi summer festive season.