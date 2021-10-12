Majority of members return to Otago Fish and Game Council table - Fish and Game NZ

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 16:56

The return of eight out of nine sitting councillors to the Otago Fish and Game Council is a vote of confidence in both the past and future of the organisation, outgoing chair Monty Wright says.

The results of the triennial election for the council were released today, following the election by postal ballot and online voting on October 8, 2021.

Nine councillors were elected from 13 candidates. They were Mike Barker, Rick Boyd, Ian Cole, Ray Grubb, Colin Weatherall, John Highton, Adrian McIntyre, Vicky May and newcomer Blair Trevathan.

Mr Wright, who did not stand for re-election, said that showed that the council has been on the right track, delivering good value for licence holders and securing the sport for the future.

Otago Fish and Game Council chief executive Ian Hadland said having new ideas on any council was refreshing but there was also strength in good knowledge and governance experience.

"The organisation has done well to weather a series of challenges, including Covid-related impacts to its revenue and workplans, but this council would face significant changes ahead," Mr Hadland said.

Aside from having to implement the recommendations from a Ministerial Review, the focus for the council over the next three years is likely to include seeking improvements to water quality and quantity in Otago rivers and lakes, protecting Otago’s wetlands, promoting enhanced public access to waterways for recreational users, and promoting angling and hunting as family recreation.

The new Otago Fish and Game Council would hold its first meeting in early November at which time it would elect a chair and an appointee to the New Zealand Fish and Game Council.