Te Araroa walkers need backup plan - NZ Walking Access Commission

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 12:31

"With Northland, Auckland and Waikato closed to through-walking, we suggest walkers planning to do Te Araroa do the South Island first," says Te Araroa Executive Director, Mark Weatherall.

Recent alert levels left walkers stranded in these regions and unable to continue their trail.

These walkers can’t stay on the trail during level 3. "I suggest they bunker down or make their way home," says Weatherall.

Alert level changes in the future could mean a challenging summer for Te Araroa Trail through-walkers. Weatherall recommends that all walkers will need to be flexible and have a plan B and C.

For more information, Te Araroa Trail website provides the most up-to-date information around the trail and COVID-19 alert levels.