Mark Bell and Split Enz Eddie Raynor debate song title

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 10:19

John Paul’s sound emerges from an eclectic mix of musical influences from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and from songwriting greats Lennon and McCartney. The debut single delivers a melodic style which reflects an innocence, coupled with John Paul’s interpretation of the song, coming together to form a unique sound on this debut release.

It’s not just the music that’s stirring interest there’s also a debate online erupting from the songs title. "Is it incorrectly spelt or is this art" That’s the big question?

Mark Bell of the old 80's band Coconut Rough took too Facebook with this ambiguous post titled "The careless desecration of the English language continues apace. Its really just to bad."

This has led to an intense online debate which has attracted the likes of ex Split Enz musician Eddie Raynor. Others are weighing in with comments "Maybe it’s "street" and "hip" in a "nek minnit" kind of way", "best opportunity to exercise my grammatarisationisms today" and "They could of checked the grandma!".

As well as the song title amassing debate, music writers around the globe have their say. What the music press are saying about the track:

RIDE MUSIC says "This track is an incredible debut from John Paul. He really flexes his musical know-how on this one and introduces himself as a solo artist with an undeniable finesse. This feels like the start of something special..."

UK music reviewer JONATHAN ROBINSON wrote "The way that John Paul builds from gentle vocals to big anthemic melodies is breathtaking. You can feel the emotion in his voice and it truly grips you from start to finish".

John Paul is working with the great music production talents of Grammy nominated, Aria winning, UK music producer Steve James. Steve has worked with many artists over his career including George Harrison, The Sex Pistols, The Jam, Shirley Bassey as well as NZ band Weta, who’s breakthrough album Geographica was produced by Steve.

"If Your Not Here" is the first track of many to be released and offers the listener an intriguing preview of this new artist.

Listen to John Paul:

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/johnpaulnz

Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/artist/ 6EKQt7VSV3Qm5HIH1EvA2M

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ UCgemVVI2iD2TWx-QP0RedKw

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@johnpaulnz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnpaulnz