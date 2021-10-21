Santa stuck in MIQ till Christmas - Farmers Santa Parade

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 13:45

Santa Claus will be stuck in MIQ until December 24 and with great disappointment has told his elves and fairies that the much-loved Farmers Santa Parade will not be able to go ahead for the first time in decades.

"Santa is so sorry, but he too has to follow Covid restrictions," says Santa Parade Chair and CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber, Michael Barnett. "His busy schedule getting everything ready for his deliveries on Christmas Eve and delays in shipping meant he couldn’t book his slot in quarantine earlier even as an essential worker."

"But kids, do not worry. He will be here on time on Christmas Eve and making his way to your place. And while we will miss the parade, remember nothing can spoil Christmas and the spirit of goodwill."

Mr Barnett said Santa’s helpers from sponsors to participants all share the disappointment of the parade becoming a victim of the virus, but it will be back bigger, better, and Covid free in 2022.