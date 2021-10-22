More to explore in Kerikeri

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 10:53

More public access in Kerikeri means Te Tahawai Stream Track can lead you all the way through to Waianiwaniwa (Rainbow Falls) and beyond.

You could spend the day in the historic township of Kerikeri, then make your way via Te Tahawai Stream Track which means ‘beside the water’ to a 17 metre high waterfall named Te Wairere.

Wander along the edge of the stream and through the valley of ancient forest. Don’t forget to listen out for tui and fantails.

Along the stream, you will be surrounded by towering puriri, totara, and also mÄnuka which is recognised for its medicinal properties in rongoÄ (traditional MÄori medicine).

Kerikeri is only 1 hour and 15 minutes from Whangarei. Te Tahawai Stream Track is an extension of the Wairoa Stream Track and one of many walks in the area. It can be completed by itself or over a couple of hours when connected with other sections.

Founder of Vision Kerikeri, Rod Brown also created a book named ‘Wairoa Stream Kerikeri’ all about the community-led restoration of Wairoa Stream.

Te Tahawai Stream Track follows a tributary of Wairoa Stream and passes across private land. The New Zealand Walking Access Commission helped to negotiate public access over this land. The Commission also helped negotiate public access in 2017 which enabled construction of the main Wairoa Stream Track. This gives more people the chance to enjoy an uninterrupted hÄ«koi (walk) whether they live locally or are visiting for the weekend.