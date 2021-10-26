Waikanae Pool to open in golden milestone summer

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 15:11

It’s synonymous with summer in KÄpiti and this year when the Waikanae Pool opens it will be celebrating a special milestone.

Waikanae Pool opens on 1 November for its fiftieth season, a significant anniversary for one of KÄpiti’s most loved summer destinations.

"We are always excited to throw open the doors to Waikanae Pool and are especially so in 2021," Aquatic Facilities Manager Steve Millar says.

"Waikanae Pool is a Kiwi classic. It’s our only outdoor pool and always a popular choice for locals and visitors over summer.

"Whether you are young or young-at-heart there is something there for water babies of all ages - lane swimming, hydro-sliding or toddler pools. It’s a jewel in the KÄpiti crown."

Mr Millar says this season council will be celebrating the pool and its place in our community.

"It seems every time I talk to someone in the community about Waikanae Pool they share a fond memory experienced sometime in the past, and it’s always with a chuckle and a smile.

"This summer we want to bring all these fond memories to life by sharing them across the generations on our Facebook page and via events and activities over the season.

"So here’s the challenge to KÄpiti, delve into your family photo albums and dig out any photos you’re happy to share and send them to us. It could be your little one’s first swim, some classic fashion from the glorious 1970s and 80s, or the family summer picnic. Stories are welcome too!"

Everyone who sends their scanned photos to waikanae.pool@kapiticoast.govt.nz by Sunday 28 November 2021 will go in the draw to win one of FIVE family swim passes for use at Waikanae Pool, Åtaki Pool or Coastlands Aquatic Centre.

COVID-19

This season things will be a little different at Waikanae Pool. As with our other pools we will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Read more about our Aquatic Facilities at Alert Level 2 at kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/cdem/covid-19/.