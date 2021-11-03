'Shining the spotlight' on Waimate district volunteers

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 09:14

Nominations are now being accepted for the annual Waimate 2022 Civic Awards, the prestigious Mayoral-led programme that recognises the district’s unsung heroes.

The event, now in its 12th successive year, will take place early next year and will celebrate the tireless work and efforts put forward by many throughout the district. Since its inception, the awards have recognised 50 individuals, seven young people and six groups and organisations.

Earlier this year, Lillian Bailey, John and Makare Kairimu, Joan Tindall and Charles Ruddenklau were chosen as Civic Award Recipients, while the youth award went to Amellia Lindsay and the group or organisation award went the way of Inner Wheel of Waimate.

Referring to the award criteria, Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley says volunteering is alive and well throughout the district, pointing out there’s still plenty of worthy recipients who continue to work tirelessly in the volunteer sector.

"It’s often for little thanks or recognition, so it’s great to be able to formally acknowledge and thank some of our valued volunteers each year," Mayor Rowley said.

"Over the years, I’ve been fortunate enough to recognise some incredibly generous people within our community and that’s one of the highlights for me as Mayor."

Nomination forms are available from Council’s main office, Library, Information Centre, Council’s website waimatedc.govt.nz or by emailing karalyn@waimatedc.govt.nz

All nominations must be received by 4pm on Friday 17 December 2021.

The 2022 recipients of the individual, youth and group or organisation awards will be recognised in a formal ceremony early next year.