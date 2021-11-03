HELL Pizza tricks customers with "barf" and "dead fish" jellybeans for Halloween

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 14:19

24,000 pizzas, 103 kgs of jelly beans, including flavours like "booger" "dead fish" and "barf", and one hell of a surprise for fans can only mean one thing; HELL Pizza taking trick or treating to the next level over the weekend for Halloween.

New Zealand’s most infamous pizza brand gave customers their own trick or treat on Sunday, giving away a container of Bamboozled jelly beans with pizzas. The catch being it was impossible to tell if a jelly bean would be tasty or disgusting until eaten.

The "Helloween" promotion was one of HELL’s biggest, with a massive 24,000 pizzas sold, and tens of thousands of brave souls chancing their luck on the accompanying jelly beans.

But where do you get that many tricky-flavoured jelly beans all at once? Grant Olds, commercial manager of Christchurch’s Lolly Shop rose to the challenge when HELL called, despite the fact that they wanted to order a whopping 2496 boxes of Jelly Belly Bamboozled beans! Within an hour of receiving the order, Grant’s suppliers were stripped, his contacts and favours had all been called in and 103kg of beans were on the road to HELL’s 75 stores all around the country.

"The first thing I thought of was how we were possibly going to find that many boxes of jelly beans in a short space of time, but within an hour not only had we managed to find pretty much all available stock in New Zealand, we had it on the road," Grant says.

"We’re used to unusual requests, but an order for almost 2500 boxes of jelly beans is something else!"

Grant says his business is always up for a challenge and they love getting calls such as the one from HELL, even with the resulting scramble to fill the order.

"Orders like this, with a big New Zealand brand supporting a NZ supplier make a huge difference," he says.

"COVID has been topsy turvy for so many businesses, and it’s great to have NZ brands supporting each other".

HELL Marketing Manager Siang Tay says they like to keep their customers on their toes, and the risky jelly beans ticked the box for both ‘trick’ and ‘treat’ at the same time.

"With the alert levels in place, we knew trick or treating would be off the cards for many this year, so we wanted to surprise our customers by bringing both the trick and the treats to them. It's an added bonus that we could support a local business too," he says.

"Grant and Lolly Shop really pulled it out of the bag to supply us with some ‘Helloween’ fun".

Lolly Shop stocks more than 900 different kinds of lollies, from around the globe, as well as from local suppliers. Picking favourites is impossible, Grant says, describing it as like picking his favourite child from 900. However, if stuck on a desert island, licorice bullets, Jaffas and chocolate coated liquorice Allsorts would win.

"It definitely wouldn’t be the gross flavours from the Bamboozled jelly beans, that’s for sure!"