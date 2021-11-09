'Vibrant change' in this year's Christmas Parade and Festivities

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 09:14

Although Santa is still stuck in managed isolation and will not parade down Oxford Street during the annual Levin Christmas Parade, Council is working on an idea to keep the festive spirit alive this season.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden says that while it's disappointing that the annual festivities can't go ahead as planned, Council plans to spread the Christmas joy differently and uniquely this year, without breaking any COVID-19 Alert Level restrictions.

In October, Council engaged with the community and stakeholders for feedback on whether to proceed with the Levin Christmas Parade and Carnival, knowing the event may be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The response strongly supported a COVID-19 safe alternative, which Council decided to proceed with.

"Under the current Alert Level 2 restrictions, events, including parades, are restricted to 100 people attending, and we have many more attending the Christmas Parade and Carnival every year," says Mayor Bernie. "Therefore, we are planning to have a light installation at the Levin Adventure Park, which the community can enjoy from the safety of their vehicles or a safe distance. We expect to be able to share the details of this event in the coming weeks."

Council would like to thank the community for their ongoing support as we navigate these changing circumstances and look forward to providing a COVID-safe alternative.