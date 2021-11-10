School groups still enjoy farmyard scenes at NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 09:01

The Show must go on, even if it is in a reduced form and with many events online, after Covid again forced its cancellation for the second consecutive year in Christchurch.

But general manager Tracy Ahern says that even though the show is closed to the public, there’s still a surprising amount of activity, with 2700 primary school children enjoying the farmyard visits where they can see animals up close and may even see a lamb being born.

"It was really important for us to still open the show to as many young children as possible so we’ve been able to achieve that by hosting organised visits of schools. We need to adhere to strict Alert Level 2 guidelines so we ensure strict bubbles and sanitise everything after each school group has been through. Other activities happening, such as the dog trials, are only watched by the owners, judges and any volunteers helping out."

Hot meals, all provided in compostable packaging, are being provided as part of the farmyard experience.

"We’ve had great feedback already from our school groups and we’re so pleased to have been able to offer them something."

Ahern says that while they are not running the Show as such, there is still a great sense of excitement and pride.

"Everything we’re doing is free which is particularly tough for us financially, but we have been determined to do as much as we possibly can."

To check out events happening online, head to https://www.theshow.co.nz/