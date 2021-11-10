Fullers360 resumes sailings to Hauraki Gulf conservation islands this week

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 10:10

From Friday, 12 November, Aucklanders can once again take day trips to the Hauraki Gulf conservation islands with sailings set to resume after nearly three months on hold.

Coinciding with Auckland’s move to step 2 of alert level 3, Fullers360 - in partnership with the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Rotoroa Island Trust - is pleased to welcome Kiwis back to Rangitoto, Tiritiri Matangi and Rotoroa Island.

Fullers360 CEO, Mike Horne, says the business is thrilled to safely resume sailings to and from Auckland’s conversation islands.

"After nearly three months of only providing essential travel to those who needed it at alert levels three and four, it’s pleasing to once again welcome passengers on board for recreational travel to the beautiful conversation islands.

"The DOC protected islands are teeming with native wildlife for Aucklanders to spot on their next day trip. We’re proud of the role we have in providing essential services for Aucklanders, and now being able to reopen island destinations for safe recreational travel", says Horne.

DOC Operations Manager Kat Lane says DOC is delighted to support the reopening of the islands where DOC staff have been living and working to keep the islands pest-free and protect native and endangered species.

"We welcome and encourage Aucklanders to experience the beautiful conservation we have right on our doorstep while respecting the rules of no dogs and checking and cleaning gear when coming on and off the island."

Andrew Poole, Chair at Rotoroa Island Trust, adds "With stunning coastal walks, sandy swimming beaches, fascinating island history and native wildlife, Rotoroa Island is a place to truly feel restored."

Horne says sailings will be operating with reduced capacity to enable physical distancing onboard.

"The health and safety of our people and customers is our number one priority. Passengers must follow government guidelines for travelling on public transport including wearing a face covering onboard and inside ferry terminals, scanning in using the NZ COVID Tracer app, and maintaining physical distance onboard.

Fullers360 sailings to Rangitoto, Tiritiri Matangi and Rotoroa Island will recommence from Friday, 12 November-.

To find out more about ferry travel, to view timetables and to book your ticket visit: fullers.co.nz.