Booking.com's 7 predictions for 2022

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 11:36

In its most extensive travel predictions research to date, Booking.com reveals a renewed sense of optimism among Kiwi travellers keen to embrace the new normal and return to exploring the world in the year ahead. Read on for a sample of the trends:

Vitamin Vacay - More so than daily exercise or mindful meditation, getting away on holiday will become THE form of self-care in 2022, with over three-quarters of people (79%) affirming that travel helps their mental and emotional wellbeing more than other forms of rest and relaxation. The majority of Kiwi travellers (82%) say that having a holiday planned has a positive impact on their emotional wellbeing.

2. Resetting the Out Of (Home) Office - When the pandemic hit, homes across the globe became our offices too, and the novelty of working remotely was realised. However, in 2022 we’ll see a significant rise in people wanting to take back control in a bid to firmly re-establish a healthy work-life balance as travel time itself will be strictly work-free for two thirds of Kiwi travellers (67%) in 2022.

3. All the First-Time Feels - Remember what it was like to board a plane for the very first time? Or even just to check into a hotel? After feeling ‘stuck’ for so long, rather than rushing through the journey, travellers will be relishing every moment, with a quarter (23%) most looking forward to the pure excitement and anticipation as the journey begins.

Other trends include a renewed focus on community on our travels, from connecting authentically with the local community to ensure our impact on the places we visit and the people who live there is positive. Kiwi travellers are also keen on meeting new people, in particular a potential romantic interest, with four in ten (39%) hoping for love to strike on their next trip.