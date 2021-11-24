Invercargill Bluff trail open for all to enjoy

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 16:11

The Invercargill Bluff trail opens up a whole new way to experience a special part of the Southland region featuring fantastic scenery and history.

The trail - completed in October 2021 - is a new addition to Southland’s recreational trail network and is part of the 3000km Te Araroa Trail that stretches the length of the country between Cape Reinga and Bluff.

It provides an off-road alternative for cyclists and walkers between Invercargill and Bluff - approximately 25km long. The final 16km section is a sealed off-highway shared walking and cycling trail linking Awarua and Bluff.

Environment Southland lead transport planner Russell Hawkes said it gave walkers, runners and cyclists the ability to see a picturesque part of the region from a completely new perspective.

"This is the culmination of a project that has been many years in the making. We are thrilled to see the hard work and contributions of a range of supporters come to fruition. Now that the trail is open and available for use we are keen to let Southlanders know it’s there and available for them."

The trail is a joint project between Environment Southland and Invercargill City Council, with significant funding contributions from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and Te Araroa Trails Trust. Financial support has also been provided by the ILT Foundation and Community Trust South.

Invercargill City Council roading manager Russell Pearson said the Council was pleased to have been part of the project.

"We’re happy to see the trail completed and ready to be enjoyed by our community.

"It’s always great when we can highlight the connections Invercargill City Council has with other agencies and can see what good work comes from when we put our heads together.

"We hope everyone takes the opportunity to have a cycle on at least part of the trail, as it is great to get a new perspective from the saddle of a bike, rather than through the window of a car."

An official opening ceremony is planned for early 2022 once interpretation panels have been installed at six locations on the trail. They will tell the NgÄi Tahu story of a journey. There will also be wayfinding signage, seating and at least one shelter.

More information on the trail and a map can be found at: www.es.govt.nz/trail