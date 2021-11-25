Queenstown attraction Deer Park Heights offers locals weekend as charity fundraiser

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 09:28

Queenstown’s Deer Park Heights is giving back to the community with a charity fundraising locals weekend.

The much-loved visitor attraction sees visitors enjoying a self-drive safari-style experience on an 800ha working farm, married with some of the best views in New Zealand.

For the weekend of November 27 and 28, visits will be a heavily discounted $20 per car, with all proceeds going to the joint Salvation Army and Happiness House Christmas present project.

Deer Park Heights owners Mike and Bridget Mee re-opened their gates a year ago following an 11-year hiatus where they operated as a working deer farm. Visitors to the park on Kelvin Heights Peninsula can get up close and personal with red and fallow deer, goats, miniature horses, llamas, alpacas, donkeys, and Kunekune pigs.

"We’re really grateful for the support of locals visiting us in the past year and would like to give back to our community," says Mike.

"Now, more than ever with the challenging times we live in and Christmas fast approaching, we’re excited to support the Salvation Army and Happiness House so they can continue to deliver Christmas gifts to families and individuals in need in our community."

Lt Andrew Wilson of the Salvation Army Queenstown says he’s "thrilled" with the offer, which will enable them to buy specific gifts in addition to donations made to drop off points around the district. Gifts are distributed to those in need around Queenstown, Wanaka and the wider Queenstown Lakes District.

"We can’t thank Deer Park Heights enough for thinking of Happiness House and ourselves during this festive season," he says.

"It's always a privilege and special occasion when we invite families to collect their Christmas hampers and pick out gifts for their children. This initiative will go a long way to give families an extra blessing in the knowledge that their community is looking out for them."

The Mees hope to raise $3000 for the charities over the weekend.

Car numbers will be limited to 80 per day so visits can be managed in line with current Covid restrictions. To access the special deal, visitors need to book online at www.deerparkheights.co.nz using the code "LOCALSDAY" to get their $20 car pass. Access is permitted to vehicles under 7 seats between the hours of 7 am - 9 pm, and once booked, visitors receive a gate entry code by email and text. The code is valid for one entry and one exit on the date booked.

"Pack a picnic, pop on some sunscreen, and bring a $2 gold coin or two to buy some sheep nuts to feed the animals," says Mike. "There’s never been a better time to get out and enjoy some fresh air and take in the views."

The park is 4km along Peninsula Road from the Kelvin Heights turn off in Queenstown and entry is signposted.