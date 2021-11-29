Packed celebration of summer coming in Selwyn

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 12:07

Everyone from dogs to aspiring ninjas will have something to entertain them in a jam-packed summer in Selwyn.

Selwyn District Council’s annual Summer in Selwyn events programme is back, with 89 events from December to March.

These will include the new Bark in the Park dogs day out in February, a Ninja Training programme and Skate n Splash - encouraging people to get their skates on at the Selwyn Sports Centre, then cool off on the inflatable obstacle course at Selwyn Aquatic Centre.

Bark in the Park in February will be a pawesome day out to celebrate furry friends at Brookside Park in Rolleston, featuring six-legged egg and spoon race, best-dressed dog and more.

There are over 15,000 registered dogs in Selwyn, with around 70 new dogs coming into the district each month.

The Ninja Training programme in January will mix high ropes and adventure-based problem-solving challenges in a fun-filled programme for children aged 8-12 years. Six sessions will be offered, along with an obstacle course and bouncy castle for younger ninjas in training. This event is sponsored by Faringdon.

Council’s Community Services and Facilities Group Manager, Denise Kidd, says the Council is always looking for a mix of old favourites and new to help people make the most of summer.

"Selwyn is a district with so much to do and we always look forward to Summer in Selwyn adding to that with a bit of joy. We’ve worked hard to add a range of cool new events to make sure there’s something for everyone along with our usual favourites that people look forward to every year. It’s a great mix and we’re really excited for a fun summer."

The Summer in Selwyn guide delivered to homes and available online at selwyn.govt.nz/events provides information on the events ranging from archery and circus school to craft workshops and environmental programmes.

The popular Outdoor Movies series, Picnic in the Park, Summer Skate Jams and Teddy Bears’ Picnic are back. The Month of Sundays live music sessions in February and March, Pool Parties in Sheffield, Darfield and Southbridge and a special Pool of Rock party at Selwyn Aquatic Centre also return.

The Selwyn Libraries team has plenty in store for Selwyn this summer, from their Summer Reading Challenge, to Magic 101, Japanese Kokedama gardening and the Mixology of Mocktails.

Bookings will be required for all events and restrictions or changes or cancellations may be required depending on the requirements of the Covid-19 Protection Framework or traffic light system.