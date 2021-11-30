Advent gets adventurous - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 09:07

"On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me eight delicious donuts, six tickets to the cricket, a double pass to Outfield, and a Christmas Ham from the local butchery".

It doesn’t have quite the same ring as the original but it certainly delivers the goodies!

Napier Council is celebrating the vibrancy of the City by running a Christmas competition that shows off all that Napier has to offer.

Mayor Kirsten Wise says it’s the perfect way to brighten up what’s been a challenging year for many businesses and individuals.

"The thing that unites us is our love of Napier: The scenery, the bustling city centre, the parks and Marine Parade, the events and facilities. It’s a little Big City in a beautiful region by the sea," says Wise. "All of us who live here love it, and this is a great way to share the love and give people opportunities to get out into Napier and enjoy time together this summer."

A Very Advent Adventure will run from 1-24 December with a new prize posted each morning on NCC’s facebook and instagram pages. Prizes range from tickets to the cricket, Benee and Six60, to festivals such as First We Eat, Cape Estate, Outfield and Nest Fest. There’s also a Christmas Hamper to win and a series of family day-out packages.