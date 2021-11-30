Whanau Awhina Plunket launches online babysitting course for teens

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 09:53

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s new online babysitting course aims to equip more teens across Aotearoa New Zealand with the knowledge and skills they need to safely babysit children of all ages.

The online course is designed for high school students aged 14 and over who want to earn some pocket money through babysitting. It uses fun and informative videos, quizzes and activities divided into nine modules. The course takes around 2-3 hours to complete over three weeks and costs $50 per student.

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket Chief Executive Amanda Malu says the new online course will meet the demand from students and parents for a quality babysitting course that is available across the country, including in rural areas and during COVID-19 restrictions.

"The online course will supplement our current in-person courses offered in various locations around Aotearoa and fits well with WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s philosophy of promoting the well-being of children under-five.

"As with the in-person version of the course, the online version includes a financial contribution which will help to support the cost of the training and our ongoing work with pÄpÄ, tamariki and their whÄnau," says Ms. Malu.

In the course students will learn:

the role of the babysitter, including the expectations of the families they are working for

child safety, including emergency situations, and basic first aid

ages and stages of children from birth to school age, their basic needs and their care

professional behaviour including presentation

how to engage with children of different ages, including activities for each age group and behavioural information

how to get a babysitting job.

On completion of the course and the final quiz students receive a WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket certificate to show employers. Students also receive a babysitter’s manual that supports all the information learned in the online course.

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket offers a range of in-person child-related courses to high school students in locations around the country including non-assessed courses covering baby sitting and caring for young children. NZQA approved unit standards giving an introduction to working as an Early Childhood Educator are delivered by WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket educators based in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Invercargill. Schools also deliver courses themselves through the purchase of course materials. Around 3,000 students have been reached over the past year with in-person training.