Vegan pies 'battle it out'

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 09:28

It is the fourth year of the infamous Vegan Pie Awards. will be going ahead on 3rd December, thanks to The Butcher's Son and the Traffic Light System. The Covid restrictions have not stopped bakers making new and innovative plant-based pies. Our judges will be munching their way through over 70 different pies from all over the country, Northland to South Otago.

Pies are very much a Kiwi tradition and 5 years ago a vegan would have had a hard time finding a vegan pie anywhere. There are now literally hundreds of vegan pies available to Kiwis around the whole of New Zealand, from the staple petrol station pie warmer, to cafes and bakeries, making delicious and tasty pies that satisfy everyone.

Our previous consistent winner, Jason Hay of Richoux Patisserie, in Ellerslie, has become a judge, and will be receiving our Lifetime Contribution Award. These dedicated award seekers have every chance to win, the competition is truly open and we will be announcing the winners on Monday 6th December.

Our panel of expert judges this year include Pasifika Cook-Along Presenter, the fabulous and talented Augustine Kopa, the formidable Jason Hay of Richoux Patisserie - crossing the line this year to become Judge Jason! Vegan actor and new-comer to the Vegan Pie Awards is Sonam Hoani- you might recognise him as Ricco on Shortland Street and the engaging, affable entrepreneur and co-owner of The Coffee Club, Brad Jacobs.

Come along to the judging, you might even get to taste some pies!