National Aquarium of NZ challenging families to an Aquarium Sensory Quest

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 16:12

The National Aquarium of New Zealand is challenging families to a Sensory Quest this summer. Visitors can enjoy an exciting interactive experience over the holidays in a Covid-responsible way.

Sensory Quest runs from 18 December to 31 January 2022. Visitors (in bubbles) will be encouraged to experience the aquarium through a colourful hands-on journey: jumping over streams, listening to the sounds of a native forest, matching leaves to native trees, and replicating a raindrop falling into the ocean.

Signage and fun floor labels throughout the aquarium will direct and dare visitors to undertake certain actions, for example, ‘Take off your shoes and walk on the coastal rocks. What do the different rocks feel like and which feels best to you and your bubble?’.

Rachel Haydon, General Manager of the National Aquarium of New Zealand, says the Sensory Quest will offer visitors a different way to experience the aquarium, to think about what nature means to them and how it makes them feel, by using their senses.

"It is so important for us all to have these sensory experiences - to pause and focus on something we normally wouldn’t - especially during these times of uncertainty. The aquarium’s Sensory Quest is a more creative opportunity for kids and adults to discover more about themselves and their environment in a playful way," says Rachel. "Having hands-on experiences and connections is great for wellbeing and for relieving worry and stress, and it supports the many different ways we learn about the world around us."

Under the Covid-19 traffic light system, the National Aquarium requires all visitors over the age of 12 to show a My Vaccine Pass or official medical exemption. Masks must also be worn.